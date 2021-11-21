Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Renasant Bank trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

