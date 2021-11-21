Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 80.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 296,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 32.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 157,228 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Capital by 11.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Shares of TRIN opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $466.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,440 shares of company stock worth $103,341 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.