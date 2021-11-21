Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Escalade worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Escalade in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 67.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCA stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

