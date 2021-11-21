Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $914,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

