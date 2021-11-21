Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $34.62 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $271.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

