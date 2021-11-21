Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $863,000 Stock Position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Dynatronics worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dynatronics Co. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.