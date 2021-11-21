Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 14,015 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,643,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 57,025 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 113,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

