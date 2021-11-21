Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Declares $3.00 Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.