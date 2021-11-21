REAL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $164,308.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One REAL coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REAL has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $614,281.86 and $164,308.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

