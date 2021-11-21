Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

