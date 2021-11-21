Raydium Price Down 9.2% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $10.21 or 0.00017246 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $782.42 million and approximately $81.24 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00070426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00090431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,317.38 or 0.07289241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.74 or 0.99860272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,599,414 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

