Ray Balestri Purchases 20,000 Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Director Ray Balestri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BLBX opened at $3.29 on Friday. Blackboxstocks Inc has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.