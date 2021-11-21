Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $33,242.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,767.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.61 or 0.07386322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.00378033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.00977404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00412607 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00264414 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,104,515,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.