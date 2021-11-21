Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 287.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $13.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,386,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,137,750. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $330.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $821.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.