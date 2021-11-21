Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $26 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.72. 6,957,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

