Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

