R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Update

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

RRD opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.62. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

