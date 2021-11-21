QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 10.6% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $353.01 or 0.00599410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $115.47 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00076451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.13 or 0.07303295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.53 or 1.00155512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

