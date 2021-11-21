Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $22.25 million and $61,018.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,767.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,414.61 or 0.07386322 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.00378033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.17 or 0.00977404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00412607 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00264414 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,343,766 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.