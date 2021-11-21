Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops One Day Volume of $121.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, Quantis Network has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $23,494.53 and approximately $121.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00077177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00090465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.85 or 0.07287572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,981.11 or 0.99754938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

