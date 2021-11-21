QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $195.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.06. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

