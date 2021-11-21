Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.70.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 193,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 233.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

