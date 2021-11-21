Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.56 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

HD stock opened at $408.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $410.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,422 shares of company stock worth $14,816,966 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.