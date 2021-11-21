Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $279.01 million, a PE ratio of 425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 92,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

