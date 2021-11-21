Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 586.3 days.

PMMAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Puma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.79. Puma has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.