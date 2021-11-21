Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Get Prudential alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. Prudential has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $44.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Prudential by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential (PUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.