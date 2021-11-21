Prudential Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 36,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the average volume of 2,767 call options.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,090 shares of company stock worth $5,154,323 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 354.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,304 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

NYSE PRU traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.53. 2,251,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

