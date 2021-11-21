Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,075 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

