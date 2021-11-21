Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,503 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

