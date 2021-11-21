Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $913.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

