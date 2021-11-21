Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Industries worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.75. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 49.85%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

