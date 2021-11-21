Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 43,012 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 460.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,012 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

AVNS stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

