Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Critical Review

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74% Salisbury Bancorp 27.42% 11.58% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Financial and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Financial currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.14 $7.56 million $1.16 14.46 Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.85 $11.94 million $5.29 10.11

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

