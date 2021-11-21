Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Short Interest Up 27.0% in October

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prothena by 75.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,739 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,369,000. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 216,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,678,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

PRTA stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. 351,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,152. Prothena has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

