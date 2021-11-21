Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $507 million-$514 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.14 million.Progyny also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of PGNY opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. Progyny has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $1,455,603.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,860. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

