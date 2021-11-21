Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $81.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.07.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

