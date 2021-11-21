Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

