Private Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the period. SmartFinancial makes up 5.1% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned 3.42% of SmartFinancial worth $12,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $727,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

