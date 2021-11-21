Private Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,630 shares during the quarter. Everi comprises about 13.4% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $32,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 29,660 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $649,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,660 shares of company stock worth $3,855,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $22.08 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 2.75.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

