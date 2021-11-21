Private Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $22,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 518,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 605.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 409,276 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after buying an additional 316,528 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

