Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,720 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

DASTY opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

