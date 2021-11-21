Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Lazard comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lazard worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lazard by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

