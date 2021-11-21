Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

PRMW stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,960. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Primo Water by 35.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 33.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Primo Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

