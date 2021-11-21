Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,995 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 878,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,770,000 after buying an additional 416,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

