Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,939,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,231,000 after purchasing an additional 324,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

NYSE OC opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

