Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $266.96 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

