Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.87 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after acquiring an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Elastic by 53.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after acquiring an additional 720,978 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

ESTC stock opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $149.35. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $97.89 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

