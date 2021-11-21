Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.49 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.