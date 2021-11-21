Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alleghany by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alleghany by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on Y. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany stock opened at $676.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $654.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.