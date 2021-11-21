Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 72,392 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

